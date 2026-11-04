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Hawaiʻi awarded over $7 million grant for supportive housing
By Kaua‘i Now Staff,3 days ago
A $7.45 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will assist Hawaiʻi households requiring supportive housing. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $150 million in grants to 21 state housing agencies and other eligible organizations through the Section 811 Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities Project Rental Assistance program.