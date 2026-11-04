undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Standards Board seeks volunteers to fill six vacancies
3 days ago
The Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Standards Board is seeking volunteers to help strengthen accountability, professional standards and public trust in law enforcement across the state. Applicants for the six vacancies can be law enforcement professionals or members of the public, a news release said. The 18-member board establishes statewide standards...
1