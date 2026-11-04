undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Royal Enfield Unveils Their New Flagship Café Racer at EICMA 2026
By Mark Capayas,3 days ago
Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, introducing a more powerful evolution of its popular café racer. Revealed as part of the manufacturer’s 125th anniversary celebrations, the new motorcycle brings a larger engine, revised component specifications, and updated instrumentation while retaining the distinctive retro-inspired character of the Continental GT family.