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Sorensen Retains 17th Congressional District
By Tom Katz,3 days ago
Eric Sorensen appears headed back to Washington, with The Associated Press calling the race for the Moline Democrat Tuesday night. Sorensen represents Illinois’ 17th Congressional District and was declared the winner at 8:48 p.m., with 47 percent of the vote counted. At that point, Sorensen had 75,536 votes, compared with 49,912 for Republican challenger Dillan Vancil of Henderson County.
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