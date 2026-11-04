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NASCAR Reveals Troubling Details Behind Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry Punishments
By Dogli Wilberforce,3 days ago
NASCAR has explained why Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry received major penalties following separate brake-checking incidents during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said the drivers crossed a line by deliberately using their cars’ front structures to damage competitors. Hocevar received...