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Silver Spring man pleads guilty to espionage on behalf of Ethiopia
By Elia Griffin,3 days ago
Abraham Teklu Lemma, 54, of Silver Spring, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to commit espionage for Ethiopia. Lemma was a former federal government contractor and used his IT access to collect and pass classified U.S. intelligence to Ethiopian government officials, much of which was about the conflict in Ethiopia, federal prosecutors said. [Daily Voice]