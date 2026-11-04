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Knoxville Aviation Accepting Applications for $2,500 Flight School Scholarship
By Clayton Sampson,3 days ago
Knoxville Aviation is now accepting applications for its fall flight school scholarship, aimed at investing in the next generation of pilots. The $2,500 scholarship will go toward Private Pilot Certificate flight training at Knoxville Aviation. Applicants must be between the ages of 16 and 25, live within 50 miles of Knoxville Municipal Airport, and meet additional eligibility requirements. Those interested must submit a 500- to 750-word essay explaining why they deserve the scholarship, their passion for aviation, and their future goals.