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Indianola Theatre Department’s A Spare Me Begins Tomorrow
By jackmcgonigal,3 days ago
Earlier this summer, the Indianola theatre department announced that A Spare Me would be this year’s fall production. A Spare Me is a science-fiction drama that the Indianola Theatre Department began preparing for a couple of months ago. Three performances will be held beginning tomorrow through Saturday, at Indianola High School. Tomorrow and Friday’s performances will be at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s will be at 1:30 p.m.
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