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Student Athlete Spotlight: Mya Summers Does It All For Northern, But Her Biggest Impact Goes Beyond Football
By Zachary Kimmel,3 days ago
OWINGS, Md. — When Northern High School’s Mya Summers first watched her younger brother play flag football, she thought the sport looked easy. Six years later, the senior has developed into one of Northern’s most versatile players, contributing at multiple positions while embracing a leadership role in a program she describes as a second family.
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