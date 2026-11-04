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Indianola City Council Approves Master Software and Services Contract with Versatem Visual Labs
By jackmcgonigal,3 days ago
The Indianola City Council approved a Master Software and a Services Contract with Visual Labs to purchase in-car dash cameras for the Indianola Police Department at their meeting this week. Visual Labs is a familiar partner with the city as they provide the department’s body cameras as well. Indianola City Manager Jake Meshke says these will be a safer option for everyone involved.