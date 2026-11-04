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Apple Tests Controversial Always-Listening AI Feature as Audio Intelligence Raises Privacy Concerns
By Gio Farley,3 days ago
Apple has begun testing a new set of artificial intelligence features that can process surrounding sounds and conversations through compatible devices, bringing its Audio Intelligence technology into the spotlight. The development introduces tools designed to identify environmental sounds, recognize music, summarize conversations, and retrieve recently spoken information. However, the addition of always-listening capabilities has also raised questions about privacy, consent, and how wearable devices handle audio captured in everyday environments.