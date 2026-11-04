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2026 Knoxville Street Improvement Project on Final Stretch
By Clayton Sampson,3 days ago
Work is nearing completion on the 2026 edition of the Knoxville Street Improvement Project. The city does an annual improvements project with streets that are outlined in their pavement management study. Those included in 2026 are East Competine, West Marion, South Roche, and West Grandview. Marion Street was completed in May, West Grandview was completed in July, and Roche Street was completed in September The project is finishing up with the work on East Competine, in which last week, the north lane was completed and City Manager Heather Ussery says despite the weather in the last couple of months, it is still expected to finish on time.