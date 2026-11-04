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Maryland Farmers Can Apply For Up To $50,000 In Grants To Improve Soil Health
By John Collins,3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland farmers can apply for grants of up to $50,000 beginning Nov. 2, with expanded funding this year for projects that incorporate trees and shrubs into working agricultural land. The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Soils Competitive Grant Fund supports three-year projects intended to improve soil...
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