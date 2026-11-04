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Maryland Town Named One Of 25 Official Hallmark Christmas Towns In U.S.
By Martel Spears,3 days ago
BERLIN, Md. — A historic town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has earned national recognition as one of 25 official Hallmark Christmas Towns in the United States. Berlin, located in Worcester County, received the designation after becoming a finalist in the Hallmark Channel’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest, a nationwide competition highlighting communities known for their holiday celebrations. Although Berlin did not win the grand prize of serving as the setting for a future Hallmark Christmas movie, the town earned a place among the competition’s 25 finalists.
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