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Nonstop flights from Wichita to Nashville will start early. How much are tickets?
2 days ago
Nonstop flights connecting Wichita and Nashville will start in early January, two months ahead of schedule. “We are excited to announce that Southwest Airlines is moving up the launch of its new nonstop service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) to January 6, 2027, giving travelers access to Music City two months earlier than originally planned,” Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport said in an Oct. 22 Facebook post.