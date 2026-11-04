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The Art of Showing Up
By Hyperallergic,3 days ago
Voting stickers adorn memorials to ICE victims, Jeremy Shaw talks grief and ecstasy, and a portable archive of East LA. It was raining like crazy when I cast my vote yesterday in Iowa, a blood-red state so battered, beleaguered, and embittered by an affordability crisis and farm debt and crumbling infrastructure that it just might — just might — swing. It’d been a steady stream all day, a poll worker told me, and she didn’t mean the rain.