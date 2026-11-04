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Jeff Duncan: It’s time for the Saints to stop gaslighting and start winning
By JEFF DUNCAN,3 days ago
Gayle Benson continues to hint that changes could be coming for the New Orleans Saints. But any such changes, if they occur at all, won’t come until after the season. The Saints owner told reporters at a charity event Tuesday that she and her management team will “look at things and see what we need to change” at the end of the season, adding “for right now, I think they’re going to be OK.”