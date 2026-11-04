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6:00 AM | *Moderate temperatures for the remainder of the week with highs generally near the 60-degree mark*
By Paul Dorian,3 days ago
6-Day forecast for the Denver, Colorado metro region. Increasing clouds, cool, high in the upper 50’s, Light and variable winds. Partly cloudy, cold, lows in the mid-to-upper 30’s. Thursday. Mainly sunny, breezy, cool, near 60 degrees for afternoon highs. Thursday Night. Partly cloudy, cold, upper 30’s for late...