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Light showers on Wednesday, early showers on Thursday, & feeling more like Fall
By Spencer Furman,3 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have some on-and-off showers passing through over the next couple of days. While the majority of the rainfall expected for this week has fallen, we still have on and off showers (with the occasional thunderstorm) passing through on Wednesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as we top out in the upper-50s and low-60s across most of the region. We will be hitting our highs for the day earlier on due to a cold front that will be passing through early on Wednesday. Once this cold front passes through, rainfall will lighten up going forward including during the afternoon and evening. Winds will still be a little breezy at times, gusting up to around 20 MPH.