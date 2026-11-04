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Stuck in Shelters for Months, Some Migrant Children Abandon Hopes of Staying in US
By Claudia Boyd-BarrettRenuka Rayasam,2 days ago
One morning this summer, a 9-year-old girl from El Salvador picked through colorful markers at a Houston-area shelter for migrant children and crafted a letter to her mom. “I want to be with you already,” the little girl, M.R., wrote in misspelled, unpunctuated Spanish, adding hearts, a rainbow, and a large “I love you” surrounded by pink and blue dots. “I miss you a lot, mami I love you a lot mami I want to be with you.”