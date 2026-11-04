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HBO Officially Renews 10/10 New Series Just 48 Hours After Season 1 Finale
By Jake Hodges,3 days ago
From the bold American satire Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America and Richard Gadd's six-part British series, Half Man, to Steve Conrad's offbeat murder mystery series DTF St. Louis and the second Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO has been blessed with plenty of must-watch new shows over the past twelve months.