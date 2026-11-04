undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Over 5,971 ballots cast in Tuesday election in Hamilton County.
By Pat Powers,2 days ago
Webster City-After months and weeks of endless campaigning, the 2026 mid-term election across Hamilton County came to an end Tuesday night. Hamilton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kim Schaa reported there were 5,971 votes cast across the county in the Tuesday election. Even though Democrat Josh Turek was the state winner for the U.S. Senate race to succeed Joni Ernst, Hamilton County voters chose his Republican opponent Ashley Hinson. The unofficial returns were Hinson with 3,215 votes and Turek garnered 2,416 votes. Libertarian candidate Thomas Laehn received 197 votes. Republican Chris McGowan received 3,394 votes for the Fourth U.S. Congressional seat Tuesday night while his Democratic candidate Dave Dawson had 2,332 votes yesterday. McGowan went on to win the seat as he will succeed Republican Randy Feenstra of Hull. Feenstra was a Republican candidate for Governor earlier this year but lost out to Zach Lahn. Lahn was the winner in Hamilton County Tuesday as he and Lieutenant Governor Derek Wulf received 3,102 votes last night. Democratic candidate Rob Sand and his Lieutenant Governor candidate Dave Muhlbauer had 2,827 votes. Sand was the statewide winner for Governor as he will succeed Kim Reynolds in January.