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Hypothesis testing – evidence, errors and practical significance
By Chris Weir,3 days ago
Reliability decisions often involve comparing two possibilities:. Has performance genuinely changed, or could the difference simply be due to natural variation?. Hypothesis testing provides a structured way of addressing that question. Null and alternative hypothesis. The null hypothesis usually represents no difference, no change or no effect. The alternative hypothesis...