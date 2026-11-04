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Election Results: Nov. 3
2 days ago
To see if the voters will amend the Vermont Constitution by adding Article 23 to read: Article 23. (Right to collectively bargain) That employees have a right to organize or join a labor organization for the purpose of collectively bargaining with their employer through exclusive representative of their choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety in the workplace. Therefore, no law shall be adopted that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to collectively bargain with terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety, or that prohibits the application or execution of an agreement between an employer and a labor organization representing the employer’s employees that requires membership in the labor organization as a condition of employment. Yes — 1,579, No — 771, Blank — 197.