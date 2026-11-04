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One more perfect day before things turn gray and damp
By Amanda Verrier,2 days ago
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. Warm. High: 74. THURSDAY: Cloudy. Showers especially for the AM. Breezy. Mild. High: 71. All good things must come to an end and that is true for tomorrow. So, until then we have another fabulous weather day with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs pushing into the lower to mid 70 range. Clouds will bulk up tonight ahead of our rain chances going into tomorrow morning.