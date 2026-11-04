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Invictus Gaming charge past Top Esports to reach Lol Worlds semifinals
3 days ago
Invictus Gaming pushed past Top Esports 3-1 on Tuesday in the first quarterfinal match at the League of Legends World Championship in Allen, Texas. Sixteen teams began play in the $5 million event, with half qualifying for the single-elimination playoff bracket. The knockout stage, consisting of best-of-five matches, will be played in Allen except for the grand final, which will be held at Barclays Center in New York on Nov. 14.