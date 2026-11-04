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Cinzel Font by Natanael Gama
2 days ago
Cinzel Is a Free Trajan Alternative With Variable Weights From 400 to 900. For carved-stone headlines, Cinzel is the best free typeface available, and for nearly everything else it is a poor choice. I tested the current variable build, and that verdict survived every test I threw at it. The whole family fits into one file of 125,468 bytes, which replaces the three static files older installations needed.