undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jang Gyuri Steps Into Bae Jong Ok’s Seemingly Perfect Home In New Horror Thriller Film “My Home”
By R Suhaila,3 days ago
Upcoming horror thriller film “My Home” has unveiled new stills featuring Jang Gyuri and Bae Jong Ok!. “My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).