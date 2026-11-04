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Burgundy & Gold Reaction: Jayden Daniels Leadership and Washington’s Next Steps
By Dave,2 days ago
Jayden Daniels did not open the game strong, missing on a few key plays but we saw him having words with the offense after Chig Okonkwo‘s fumbled and set the Eagles up inside the 30 yard line. Before that play, Washington also received ineligible man downfield and false start penalties which again is a continued problem with this team during the worst possible moments in the game. The leader many have questioned whether he can be did, at least for one night, appear and not just in what he said but also in the way Daniels led by example on the field. Here is what Jayden Daniels did in the first quarter compared to the rest of the game – this could be that turning point in this season and his career we as fans could point back to: