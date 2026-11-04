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New Artifacts at Morven Illuminate Legacies of New Jersey’s Signers
By Matthew Hersh,3 days ago
A RECORD OF PRINCETON’S PAST: A depiction of the Continental Congress voting for American independence in 1776 reflects the history explored in Morven Museum & Garden’s “Five Independent Souls: The Signers from New Jersey.” The exhibition, which continues through January 17, 2027, examines the complex legacies of New Jersey’s five signers. (Photo Courtesy of Morven Museum & Garden)