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Three Events at Princeton University Seek to Interpret National Midterms
By Anne Levin,3 days ago
Anyone looking for detailed discussions dissecting the results of this week’s midterm elections need look no further than the campus of Princeton University, where three such events are planned in the next few weeks. Presented by the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA), these gatherings of experts are free and open to the public. But they will likely fill up fast.