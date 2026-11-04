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Sheboygan County Warming Center Now Open
By Kevin Zimmermann,3 days ago
The Sheboygan County Warming Center has opened for season. Officials with the center say 16 guests were welcomed for the first night of operations on Sunday. The Sheboygan Warming Center is looking for volunteers to assist in providing a warm, safe place, and a nutritious meal, for those in our community that can use an extra bit of help. You’ll find more information by visiting the Sheboygan Warming Center on their Facebook page.