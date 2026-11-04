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Friendly Technologies Announces Service Orchestration Capabilities to Help Providers Grow Revenue Beyond Broadband
By INSIGHTS,3 days ago
Preview: Friendly Technologies helps broadband providers deploy, activate, and manage value-added services, creating opportunities to generate additional revenue from existing customer relationships. Friendly Technologies announces service orchestration capabilities within its telecom device management platform to help broadband providers deliver and manage paid services beyond internet access. These capabilities help providers...