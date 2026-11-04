undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
We tested over 30 Christmas sandwiches – these are the best ones to buy from M&S, Pret, Aldi and more
By Lucy Roxburgh – fooddrink expert,2 days ago
Just like Advent calendars and mince pies, the arrival of Christmas sandwiches on shop shelves is an annual cultural moment. From turkey toasties to super-sized subs, the task of fitting a whole Christmas dinner between two (or more) slices of bread is an art that's explored by supermarkets, coffee shops and bakeries. So, from now until the big day, you've got plenty of time to swap your usual prawn mayo or egg & cress with sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, camembert and many more festive flavours.