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This Morning’s Bulletin — 11.4.26
3 days ago
Halpin Returned to Supervisor Seat, Dems Make Gains, Southold Talks Flock Cameras, A Weekend Celebrating Printmaking. • We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 70 degrees and a light southwest wind, increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 57. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 and a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. We’re expecting rain on Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m., with a high near 67 degrees and 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.