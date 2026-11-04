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First Alert: Scattered showers and storms return to the region later this afternoon
By Madelyn BanksAmanda CurranZack Webster,3 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A line of showers, along with a few embedded thunderstorms, is currently making its way through the state of Alabama. While it is not a drought buster, this is the highest coverage of rain we have seen in weeks! Just as quickly as it moves through our area, it clears out and leaves room for drier, cooler air to return by the upcoming weekend.
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