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'Just like I do with the youth team' - David Boly explains how staying calm helped him score on his Champions League debut as PSG crush Villarreal 6-0
By Adhe Makayasa,3 days ago
Seventeen-year-old prospect Boly rounded off a clinical Matchday 4 performance in Spain after head coach Luis Enrique took off Desire Doue, Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi in the 74th minute. Collecting a pass from Joao Neves, the youngster surged down the wing before firing an angled strike that deflected in off a defender's leg. By the time he entered the fray, several home fans had already left the stadium after defensive errors saw the hosts concede four goals inside 17 minutes.