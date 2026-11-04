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Powered Mickey Christmas Train, Stitch Tree, and Toy Story Gingerbread Popcorn Buckets Coming to Disney Parks in Today's Daily Recap for 11/3/2026

By Lauren Stracner,

2 days ago
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