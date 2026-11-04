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Powered Mickey Christmas Train, Stitch Tree, and Toy Story Gingerbread Popcorn Buckets Coming to Disney Parks in Today's Daily Recap for 11/3/2026
By Lauren Stracner,2 days ago
Disney patents real-time AI technology that allows meet-and-greet characters to talk to guests, opossums are back at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom, and Echo Lake Refilled at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as refurbishment comes to an end — all this and more in today’s daily recap for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.