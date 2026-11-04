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ARB Price Prediction: Rebound has traction, but $0.17 remains the test
By Rongchai Wang,2 days ago
According to the supplied Binance spot data, Arbitrum (ARB) is trading at $0.16, up 4.36% over the past 24 hours, with the session range also contained around $0.16 and $0.15. That matters because the market is not breaking away from its recent range yet; it is pressing into the same area where the dataset places the pivot, immediate resistance, and nearby strong resistance.