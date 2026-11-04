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Food City Kicks Off Their Annual Friends & Pets In Need Holiday Food Drive
2 days ago
Food City is kicking off their 9th annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. Beginning Wednesday, November 4th and continuing through Thursday, December 31st, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations.
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