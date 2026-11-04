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The Confluence Project: Volume 2. One Mash Bill, Two Independent Whiskey Paths
By Michael Thomas,2 days ago
The next chapter in the unique distilling collaboration between Chattanooga Whiskey and New Riff Distilling in Newport, Kentucky hits shelves at Chattanooga Whiskey's Experimental Distillery on Thursday, November 5. Built around a shared Tennessee Straight Wheat Whiskey mash bill, the project began with both distilleries taking the same recipe and...