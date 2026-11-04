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How Scott Wiener built a lead over Connie Chan she’s unlikely to reverse
By Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez,2 days ago
Note: Connie Chan conceded the race Wednesday evening. State Sen. Scott Wiener blew out Supervisor Connie Chan in Tuesday’s early results by undercutting her in traditional progressive strongholds. While many ballots remain to be counted, the pattern was clear: In neighborhoods that have swung toward Democratic Socialist initiatives, or...