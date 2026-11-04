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Man Utd next manager: Two Emery demands raise doubts as five-man shortlist is revealed
2 days ago
There are doubts at Man Utd as to whether Aston Villa boss Unai Emery would be a good fit for the Red Devils if they replaced Michael Carrick, according to reports. Man Utd beat Roma 3-2 on Tuesday night to ease some of the pressure on Carrick and give the former midfielder a chance of remaining in his role after the November international break.