undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Staying warm through Friday; Tracking late week rain
By Jim Howard,3 days ago
Patchy sunrise fog will give way to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs peaking around 80°. Skies will transition to mostly cloudy Thursday with a slim 20% chance of a stray shower. Lows will dip to the low 60s. Friday brings our next good rain chance with scattered showers, along with a few rumbles of thunder, from midday through early evening. We’ll go back to dry and mostly sunny over the weekend. Saturday’s high will peak near 70° with Sunday’s high dipping to the mid 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s.