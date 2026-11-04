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Title-chasing McIlroy says there's no risk playing in Abu Dhabi amid tensions in Middle East
By SD Steve Douglas Associated Press,3 days ago
Rory McIlroy has played down safety concerns about competing at the Abu Dhabi Championship this week, amid tensions in the Middle East that have impacted the sports calendar in the region. It is the first of lucrative, back-to-back season-ending events in the United Arab Emirates over the next two weeks...