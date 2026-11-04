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Analysis: Why Hampton Slukynsky Was Loaned to the Greenville Swamp Ribbits (ECHL)
By Kyle Garcia,2 days ago
The Ontario Reign’s three-goalie rotation appears to be no more. Yesterday morning, the LA Kings reassigned rookie goaltender Hampton Slukynsky to the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits. For those who don’t follow the Reign, they wanted to know why when the news broke. Was it performance? Was it because the organization views Carter George as the better goalie?