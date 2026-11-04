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'To Catch a Predator' is back in the spotlight. An Ohio group took its mission online
By The Ohio Newsroom,2 days ago
As the digital era came into its own in the early 2000s, a blurring of the lines between entertainment, news, and law enforcement created a new media genre. Chris Hansen pioneered the idea of predator catching on the NBC news program, “Dateline,” for a segment that would later become its own show, called “To Catch a Predator.” His team lured alleged sexual predators, at first using young actors as decoys, then exposing them on national television.
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