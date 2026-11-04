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4-Channel e-Fuse for 24VDC Systems in Just 22mm of Width
By Semiconductor For You,2 days ago
Four independently protected 24VDC outputs in a width of just 22mm, combined with functions for controlled startup and intelligent overload management, make the RACPRO1-4SP-BS a compact solution for industrial power distribution. With the RACPRO1-4SP-BS, RECOM expands its RACPRO family with a compact electronic 4-channel fuse (e-Fuse) for industrial 24VDC power...