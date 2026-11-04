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St. Louis man gets 115 months after shooting victim in March 2026
By KTTN News,2 days ago
A St. Louis man with a prior felony conviction was sentenced Tuesday to 115 months in federal prison for shooting and injuring another man in March 2026. Shan Mims, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Cristian M. Stevens. In July, Mims admitted to using a stolen .380-caliber handgun to shoot the victim on March 17, 2026. He also acknowledged that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers discovered the firearm and cocaine base in his bedroom during a court-authorized search nine days after the shooting.
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