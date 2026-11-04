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Abdul El-Sayed Handily Beats Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race
By TMZ Staff,2 days ago
Abdul El-Sayed has made history becoming the country's first ever Muslim senator ... after he handily defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. NBC News reported overnight that El-Sayed was the projected winner in the hard fought race for the Michigan senate seat, clocking in with 52.3 percent of the vote, compared to Rogers' 45.7 percent with 94.4 percent of votes counted.